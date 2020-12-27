Oh no! First two cases of mutant coronavirus detected in Canada

Oh no! First two cases of mutant coronavirus detected in CanadaSunday, December 27, 2020
|
Canada has detected its first two cases of the mutant coronavirus. This mutant is said to be 70 per cent more infectious and first emerged in Britain. Health officials confirmed this on Saturday (December 26).
“The cases are a couple from Durham with no known travel history, exposure, or high-risk contacts,” the acting chief medical officer for Ontario said in a statement.
The couple has been placed in isolation, according to the statement. Ontario has also reimposed a lockdown for several weeks due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
