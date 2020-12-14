Oh no! Google services including Youtube and Gmail kicked offline

Many people woke up this morning unable to access their Google applications. Google services including YouTube, email, and Docs have suffered a rare service outage, with users unable to access many of the company’s services.

The outage started at around 6:40AM ET. Users complained of being unable to access Google’s basic service, and on Twitter, the hashtag #YouTubeDOWN started to trend.

In all of this, however, Google’s search engine remained unaffected by the problems affecting its other services.

Despite the widespread outage, Google’s service dashboard initially showed no errors – before switching to red status across all services.

“We’re aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a majority of users. The affected users are unable to access Gmail,” the statement said, with the word “Gmail” replaced by other services.

The cause of the problem is unclear. However, during it, users were still able to access the websites’ landing pages in “incognito mode”, which does not store a log of the users’ browsing activity.