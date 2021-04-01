Oh no! human error ruins 15 million doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

Almost 15 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been ruined due to human error. According to US media reports, Workers at the plant in Baltimore, Maryland, run by Emergent BioSolutions, “conflated” ingredients of the vaccine.

Because of this error, future shipments of the vaccine have been delayed.

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said its “quality control process identified one batch of drug substance that did not meet quality standards” at the Emergent BioSolutions facility.

“This batch was never advanced to the filling and finishing stages of our manufacturing process,” Johnson & Johnson said, adding that the issue was addressed with Emergent BioSolutions and the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

But according to The Times, the problem would not affect doses already being delivered across the US but would cause delays for tens of millions of doses of the vaccine that were meant to come from the Baltimore plant in the coming months. It did not say how long those delays could be.

In response, the company said it would deploy additional experts to the plant to supervise manufacturing as it moves towards an emergency-use authorisation for the facility.