Oh no! human error ruins 15 million doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines

Oh no! human error ruins 15 million doses of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccinesThursday, April 01, 2021
|
Almost 15 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been ruined due to human error. According to US media reports, Workers at the plant in Baltimore, Maryland, run by Emergent BioSolutions, “conflated” ingredients of the vaccine.
Because of this error, future shipments of the vaccine have been delayed.
In a statement on Wednesday, the company said its “quality control process identified one batch of drug substance that did not meet quality standards” at the Emergent BioSolutions facility.
“This batch was never advanced to the filling and finishing stages of our manufacturing process,” Johnson & Johnson said, adding that the issue was addressed with Emergent BioSolutions and the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA).
But according to The Times, the problem would not affect doses already being delivered across the US but would cause delays for tens of millions of doses of the vaccine that were meant to come from the Baltimore plant in the coming months. It did not say how long those delays could be.
In response, the company said it would deploy additional experts to the plant to supervise manufacturing as it moves towards an emergency-use authorisation for the facility.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy