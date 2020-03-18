Oh no… Kevin Durant and three Nets teammates test positive for COVID-19

Popular basketball player Kevin Durant and three of his Brooklyn Nets teammates have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Without revealing the identity of the players, the Nets shared the news in a statement on Tuesday, stating that one of the players was showing symptoms while the others were asymptomatic.

“The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting,” the statement said.

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff.”

While the Nets didn’t name players, Durant disclosed to sports journalism website The Athletic that he is one of the players who tested positive for the virus.

In addition to the four Nets players, Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood, as well as Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, recently tested positive for COVID-19.