Oh no, Observer, you didn't!

“Swimming against the tide” is how the youth arm of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) — the PNPYO — has described a Jamaica Observer editorial cautioning against removing the United Kingdom Privy Council as Jamaica's final court of appeal.

“The PNPYO notes with alarm the position adopted in the last Sunday Observer editorial in seeking to denounce our call for the Government to set the process in motion for Jamaica to leave the United Kingdom Privy Council and have the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) as our final appeal court during this 60th anniversary year,” declared Dexroy Martin, acting president of the YO.

“We maintain that the position assumed in the editorial amounts to swimming against the tide. Jamaica is one of only six or so remaining former colonies of Britain which still cling to the Privy Council. More than 40 have left. We dare to hope that no organisation, and in particular, no youth organisation would blindly seek to follow the Observer along that unfortunate and obsolete path,” said Martin.

In the editorial, the newspaper said last week's call by the YO for adopting the CCJ “reminds us of the eternal red flag raised by our wise ancestors in the popular saying, 'Young bud nuh know storm,' which is to be interpreted that the young who have never experienced a storm does not know its dangers and, by extension, it is the responsibility of the elders to protect them”.

The paper said Jamaicans should ask themselves why in 22 years of the CCJ only four Caricom members — namely Barbados, Belize, Dominica, and Guyana — had signed onto its final court, and noted that, “Although the CCJ's headquarters is in Port-of-Spain and Trinidad is a republic, that sister Caricom nation has opted not to join.”

The Observer said it was not in the least surprised because the justice system in the Caribbean was in shambles from one island to the next.

“To a greater or lesser extent, the people of the Caribbean have no confidence that they will get justice when they need it. Witnesses are intimidated at will; court files routinely disappear; evidence is frequently contaminated or compromised; cases are sabotaged by corrupt officers; and there is a never-ending backlog of cases, causing people to take justice into their own hands.

“Most treacherous of all is those politicians who intervene to influence outcomes on their own behalf or that of connected parties. This is the great fear where a Caribbean court of appeal is concerned, because the connections run deep from country to country.

“The view is that the law lords of the UK Privy Council are far removed from our everyday life and can afford to be dispassionate and as objective as humanly possible in rendering judgement. To lose that would be a fatal error,” the newspaper warned.

“This is also critical because the big investors who we try to woo will never consider our region seriously as long as there is the belief or even perception that they may not get justice in any potential dispute.

“… Indeed, we look forward to the time when our Caribbean population can take solace in our justice system,” the newspaper stated.

But objecting to the Observer editorial titled 'CCJ a fatal path: Young bud nuh know storm', the YO said: “… If that is meant to convey a message that more experience awaits us, we cannot complain or disagree.

“But, in this, we feel confident and privileged that our thinking is in alignment with views that have been publicly expressed by members of our senior judiciary at home and in the Privy Council and who have strongly encouraged the move.

“We align with the Jamaican Bar Association which, along with other civil society organisations, have, as long ago as 2015, publicly given full endorsement to the move. We align with Guyana, Barbados, Belize, and Dominica, our neighbours in the region, who have taken the step and from whom we have heard and seen no complaints about 'a fatal path', as is claimed in the editorial.

“On the contrary, we align with the assessment of the acknowledged worth and integrity that the CCJ attracts globally that has allowed for its acceptance in the International Consortium for Court Excellence. We therefore stand by, and repeat, our call for the relevant Bills to be quickly dusted off and tabled in Parliament.

“This aligns with other individuals and institutions, including from the media, that continue to make the call which supports the message sent to Her Majesty, the head of State, that 'we are moving on', and not with the outdated views put forward in the Observer editorial.