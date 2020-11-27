OH-OH: German Amazon workers to strike on Black Friday

OH-OH: German Amazon workers to strike on Black FridayFriday, November 27, 2020
|
German Amazon workers chose a day that they knew would have the most impact to strike-Black Friday. It’s a day many people have saved up for- to grab deals that would be available.
But in order to secure better wages and better working conditions, the workers are being encouraged to take this bold step.
Trade union Verdi is telling workers at seven Amazon warehouses across Germany to strike for three days, including on Nov. 27, which is one of the biggest shopping days of the years because of major discounts.
The strike was scheduled to begin with the Wednesday night shift.
Germany, which has Amazon’s biggest market behind the US, has seen a series of strikes organized by Verdi since 2013 and most recently, workers refused to work during Prime Day.
At the time, a spokesman said workers have “excellent” salaries with benefits and working conditions that are comparable to similar employers.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy