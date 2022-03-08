Oil surges to 14-year high

Oil surges to 14-year highTuesday, March 08, 2022
|
THE price of a barrel of oil surged on Monday, reaching its highest level since 2008 as the market responded to talks that the United States and its European allies are considering a ban on Russian oil imports.
Brent rose US$5.10, or 4.3 per cent, to settle at US$123.21 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose US$3.72, or 3.2 per cent, to settle at US$119.40 a barrel. During the session, both benchmarks hit the highest since July 2008 with Brent hitting US$139.13 a barrel and WTI US$130.50.
Global oil prices have spiked about 60 per cent since the start of 2022, raising concerns about global economic growth and stagflation. China, the world's no. 2 economy, is targeting slower growth of 5.5 per cent this year.
On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his Government and European allies were exploring banning imports of Russian oil. The White House on Monday said President Joe Biden has not made a decision on a ban on Russian oil imports.
Oil prices could climb to over US$300 per barrel if the United States and European Union ban imports of oil from Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.
If Russia's oil exports were cut off, there could be a shortfall of 5 million barrels per day (bpd) or larger than that. Analysts believe such a move could push prices as high as US$200.
Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and oil products combined, with exports of around 7 million bpd, or 7 per cent of global supply. Some volumes of Kazakhstan's oil exports from Russian ports have also faced complications.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy