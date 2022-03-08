Oil surges to 14-year high

THE price of a barrel of oil surged on Monday, reaching its highest level since 2008 as the market responded to talks that the United States and its European allies are considering a ban on Russian oil imports.

Brent rose US$5.10, or 4.3 per cent, to settle at US$123.21 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose US$3.72, or 3.2 per cent, to settle at US$119.40 a barrel. During the session, both benchmarks hit the highest since July 2008 with Brent hitting US$139.13 a barrel and WTI US$130.50.

Global oil prices have spiked about 60 per cent since the start of 2022, raising concerns about global economic growth and stagflation. China, the world's no. 2 economy, is targeting slower growth of 5.5 per cent this year.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said his Government and European allies were exploring banning imports of Russian oil. The White House on Monday said President Joe Biden has not made a decision on a ban on Russian oil imports.

Oil prices could climb to over US$300 per barrel if the United States and European Union ban imports of oil from Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

If Russia's oil exports were cut off, there could be a shortfall of 5 million barrels per day (bpd) or larger than that. Analysts believe such a move could push prices as high as US$200.

Russia is the world's top exporter of crude and oil products combined, with exports of around 7 million bpd, or 7 per cent of global supply. Some volumes of Kazakhstan's oil exports from Russian ports have also faced complications.