Old Bay gets fresh look

OLD Bay Fishing Beach in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, now has a fresh look, thanks to Sandals Foundation volunteers who turned their attention to the south-east coast during International Coastal Clean-up Day, recently.

International Coastal Clean-up Day, said to be the largest one-day volunteer event in the world, every year on September 21, sees thousands of people volunteer in activities geared at keeping oceans clean. This year, however, due to COVID-19 and its impact on group gatherings, the usual date and format of the popular volunteer event saw some changes.

“At the Sandals Foundation we are dedicated to environmental preservation, and as such each year our droves of volunteers – both resort team members and community partners – look forward to this activity with much anticipation,” said Patrice Gilpin, public relations manager at Sandals Foundation. “We were extremely elated when we learned that Jamaica Environment Trust decided to push ahead with the activity at a later stage.”

“Albeit smaller numbers, our team was happy to come out and participate in the activity recently, of course with carefully observed COVID-19 protocols in place,” said Rochelle Forbes, public relations manager at Sandals South Coast. “Together, our team collected 22 bags containing over 315 pounds of debris from the shores of the Old Bay Fishing Beach.”

She noted that among the items retrieved were plastic and glass bottles, cardboard boxes, fan pieces, sandbags and paint cans.

Diego Salmon, manager for the Whitehouse Marine Sanctuary, said the Old Bay Fishing Beach, which is right on the boundary of the sanctuary, has historically been one of the cleanest beaches in the area. However, the condition of the beach has deteriorated over the years. “We were happy to come in and offer a helping hand in cleaning up the beach while encouraging the users of this beach to be more conscious of the environmental impacts of their practices,” said Salmon.

“As a Sandals Foundation volunteer and also a citizen of the Whitehouse community, I felt very good participating in this activity because I know the area really needs efforts such as these, and this was my way of giving back not only to my community but to the environment,” said Shonique Powell of the accounts department at Sandals South Coast.

Powell, whose first time it was participating in this activity, said she was very thankful for the opportunity it presented, but also noted that this was an extension of the resort's ongoing efforts to maintain a clean and healthy environment.

“At least once a month our resort conducts similar beach and roadside clean-up activities,” she said.

Through this annual event, the ocean conservancy hopes to spread awareness and encourage people to stop incorrect garbage disposal at the source, which the Sandals Foundation supports.