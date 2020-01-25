Old ferry jetty in Port Royal restored

The old ferry jetty in the historic town of Port Royal in Kingston has been restored.

The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) reportedly used its internal human resources to rebuild the wharf, which was in a state of disrepair. It was part of the work undertaken by the PAJ to develop the Port Royal cruise port and port facilities, whilst collaborating with other government agencies.

Last Monday (Jan 20), the historic town welcomed hundreds of visitors on the cruise ship Marella Discovery II, which stopped at the newly constructed cruise port.

Speaking to journalists during a recent media sensitisation tour in Port Royal, PAJ President and Chief Executive Officer Professor Gordon Shirley, said the jetty was rehabilitated following numerous meetings and discussions with the Port Royal fisherfolk who had highlighted the dilapidated condition of the old jetty.

Port Royal resident and fisherman, Michael Henry, is grateful for the improved jetty. “We welcome it. Where it is, it will help a lot of the fishermen as well as persons coming into the community and want to do a little sightseeing,” he told JIS.

He noted that about 50 to 60 fishing boats, each manned by two fishermen, are usually at the jetty. Henry said he is currently getting assistance in setting up a fishermen’s cooperative with the aim of helping the fisherfolk in Port Royal.

—JIS