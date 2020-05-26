Older people make up the majority of those caught flouting curfew orders

Older people make up the majority of those caught flouting curfew ordersTuesday, May 26, 2020
Twelve persons were arrested and
charged by a team of officers from the Portmore Police Station in St Catherine
for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act on Sunday (May 24).
The majority of those caught flouting the curfew orders were older individuals from the Naggo Head and Southborough communities and were mostly over the age of thirty years.
Of those caught breaking the act, eight of the individuals were over the age of 30, while four were under the age of 27.
Three of the individuals nabbed were over 50 years.
Reports are that between 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., police were on patrol in the communities when the persons were seen and sent home. Some of them refused which resulted in the violators being arrested and charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.
They were all granted bail and are scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, August 11.
The individuals charged include:
- Thirty-year-old Jason Carter
- Twenty-seven-year-old Suwayne Blair
- Thirty-three-year-old Jamall Thomas
- Twenty-year-old Shavon Bennett
- Fifty-four-year-old Dennis Forbes
- Nineteen-year-old Kamal Gayle
- Twenty-one-year-old Shemar Thomas
- Forty-year-old Jason Thomas
- Thirty-three-year-old Damion Scott
- Fifty-seven-year-old Adrian McCollin
- Thirty-two-year-old Steven McCollin,
- Sixty-three-year-old Stanford Dyer
