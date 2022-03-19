Olympians Parchment, Tapper light up Sigma Run Pop-up Shop

OLYMPIC 110-metre gold medallist Hansle Parchment and Olympic 100-metre bronze medallaist Megan Tapper stopped by the Sigma Run Secretariat in New Kingston recently to lend their signatures to a worthy cause.

The athletes, who are Sagicor Sigma Run 2022 patrons, met and greeted clients of the secretariat's pop-up shop, where Sigma Run paraphernalia is sold each year to help raise funds for the Sigma Run beneficiary.

This year's beneficiary is Kingston Public Hospital, and the athletes have been contributing their time and talents to help raise funds and awareness for the cause, wherever possible.