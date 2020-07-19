Olympic figure skater champion Alexandrovskaya dies at 20

Olympic figure skater champion Alexandrovskaya dies at 20Sunday, July 19, 2020
|
Former world junior
pairs figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya in Moscow.
The cause of the 20-year-old Alexandrovskayaâ€™s death on Friday has not yet been disclosed.
She was born in Russia but in 2016 obtained Australian citizenship and competed for her adopted country at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics with skating partner Harley Windsor.
The pair won the 2017 world junior title. Alexandrovskaya retired from the sport in February after sustaining several injuries.
It is the second death of an Australian Winter OIympian in 10 days. Alex Pullin, a two-time world champion snowboarder and three-time Olympian, drowned while spearfishing on July 8 on the Gold Coast north of Brisbane.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy