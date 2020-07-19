Olympic figure skater champion Alexandrovskaya dies at 20

Former world junior

pairs figure skating champion Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya in Moscow.

The cause of the 20-year-old Alexandrovskayaâ€™s death on Friday has not yet been disclosed.

She was born in Russia but in 2016 obtained Australian citizenship and competed for her adopted country at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics with skating partner Harley Windsor.

The pair won the 2017 world junior title. Alexandrovskaya retired from the sport in February after sustaining several injuries.

It is the second death of an Australian Winter OIympian in 10 days. Alex Pullin, a two-time world champion snowboarder and three-time Olympian, drowned while spearfishing on July 8 on the Gold Coast north of Brisbane.