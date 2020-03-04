Olympic games could be postponed to end of year

Olympic games could be postponed to end of yearWednesday, March 04, 2020
|
The Olympic Games, slated to take place in Japan in July this year, could be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Japan’s Olympic minister, Seiko Hashimoto said the games could be postponed until later in the year because Tokyo’s contract with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) “calls for the Games to be held within 2020”.
The Games are due to be held from 24 July to 9 August.
“We are doing all we can to ensure that the Games go ahead as planned,” Hashimoto said.
Under the hosting agreement, the right to cancel the Games remains with the IOC.
And IOC president Thomas Bach says his organisation remains “very confident with regard to the success” of the Games in Tokyo.
“I would like to encourage all the athletes to continue their preparations with great confidence and full steam,” added the German.
