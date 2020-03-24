Olympic Games postponed to 2021

Olympic Games postponed to 2021Tuesday, March 24, 2020
|
The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (IOC), set for this summer in Japan, has been postponed until summer 2021 due to the current outbreak of COVID-19.
The International Olympic Committee and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have agreed to the new date.
On Monday (March 23) the IOC declared that the Games would be delayed until a later date.
The postponement marks the first time in history that the start of the Games will be delayed to another year.
“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the [World Health Organization] today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” said a joint statement from the IOC and Prime Minister Abe.
Despite the postponement of the event, Tokyo 2020 will remain the title of the Games.
