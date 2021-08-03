Olympic podium perk

Olympic podium perkTuesday, August 03, 2021
TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — More excitement in Tokyo came with the announcement last week that medal winners on the podium would be granted a special treat — 30 seconds mask-free for photos.
Well, this is the pandemic Games.
On the podium athletes are now shown a sign telling them to remove their masks briefly for the photographers.
But organisers insist on the 30 seconds. Proudest moment of the athletes' lives or not, this is no carte blanche for grinning too long at the cameras.
Letting go
Although nowhere near a podium, Australian coach Dean Boxall whipped his mask off anyway as Ariarne Titmus caused a sensation by nabbing gold from US star Katie Ledecky in the pool.
The spectacular race was one of the high points in the Games so far, with five-time gold medallist Ledecky never having lost an Olympic final missing this one by a whisker.
