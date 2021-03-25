Olympic torch relay begins in Japan

Olympic torch relay begins in JapanThursday, March 25, 2021
|
If there was any doubt in your mind that the Tokyo Olympics would actually happen, clear that up because the torch relay is underway right now.
The torch was lit during a ceremony in Fukushima. It will be carried by 10,000 runners across Japan before the lighting of the Olympic cauldron at the Games’ opening ceremony on 23 July.
The 121-day relay signals the start of the build-up to this summer’s Games, which were postponed from 2020 by coronavirus.
Naturally, this year’s Olympic torch relay was done with a difference.
Only a small number of fans were allowed to watch the relay’s second section, and face masks were compulsory and cheering banned in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19.
