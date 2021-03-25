Olympic torch relay begins in Japan

If there was any doubt in your mind that the Tokyo Olympics would actually happen, clear that up because the torch relay is underway right now.

The torch was lit during a ceremony in Fukushima. It will be carried by 10,000 runners across Japan before the lighting of the Olympic cauldron at the Games’ opening ceremony on 23 July.

The 121-day relay signals the start of the build-up to this summer’s Games, which were postponed from 2020 by coronavirus.

Naturally, this year’s Olympic torch relay was done with a difference.

Only a small number of fans were allowed to watch the relay’s second section, and face masks were compulsory and cheering banned in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19.