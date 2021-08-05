Omar McLeod congratulates Parchment, Levy for taking gold, bronze in Tokyo

Omar McLeod, the 2016 Olympic 110m hurdles champion is congratulating his compatriots Hansle Parchment, and Ronald Levy for winning gold and bronze medal in the 100m hurdles finals at the Tokyo Olympics respectively.

â€œBig congrats to Hansle Parchment and Ronald Levy! The crown stays home!,â€ tweeted McLeod on Wednesday night.

McLeod missed the chance to defend his title after he did not qualify at the national trials in June. The 27-year-old finished last hitting several hurdles in the final qualifying event.

Big congrats to Hansle Parchment and Ronald Levy! Ÿ¥‡Ÿ¥‰Ÿ¾Ÿ‘Ÿ¾ â€” Omar McLeodâœ¨ (@Warrior_omz) The crown stays home! âœ¨Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²August 5, 2021

Shortly after, several Jamaicans called for McLeod to be named among the Olympic team, however, he was eventually not selected for the team by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA).

Parchmentâ€™s victory is classified as one of the biggest upsets at the Games so far as everyone was looking to American sprinter, Grant Holloway, who almost broke the 110m hurdles world record of 12.80 seconds at the US Olympic trials in June, to win the finals.

But it was Parchment, who overcame serious injuries this year to make the Jamaican team after he placed third at the national trials, ran a seasonâ€™s best 13.04 seconds who was victorious. His win gave Jamaica back-to-back gold medals in the event after McLeod won Jamaicaâ€™s first gold in the sprint hurdles in Rio in 2016.

At a press conference a day before the Wanda Diamond League Meet in London last month, McLeod said that his exclusion from the Jamaican team to the Tokyo Olympics had left him â€œheartbrokenâ€.

But that aside, McLeod joined Jamaicans in lauding the performances of his Jamaican counterparts in his pet event.

i see a 1 2 3 for us in the near future Ÿ˜Ÿ¤Ÿ¾Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²â€” Omar McLeodâœ¨ (@Warrior_omz) August 5, 2021

Several Twitter users lauded McLeodâ€™s celebration of Parchmentâ€™s and Levyâ€™s successes at the Toyko Olympics, despite him not being able to represent the country on this occasion.Â

@Itz_Steviiee wrote: â€œWell done. Bounce back next year bro.â€

Another Twitter user, @TWill876, said: â€œIssa good look.â€

@876SYM said, â€œLove this!â€, in response to McLeodâ€™s tweet congratulating the Jamaicans.