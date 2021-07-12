Omar McLeod says he wasn’t given a fair opportunity to compete at Tokyo Olympics

â€œTruly heartbroken.â€ Thatâ€™s how reigning Olympic 100m hurdles champion, Omar McLeod says heâ€™s feeling after being unable to compete in the Tokyo Olympic Games.

McLeod failed to qualify for the Olympics at the trials in June. The defending champion finished last, after going into the race with the fastest qualifying time of 13. 04 seconds.

He then explained on his Twitter account that he was experiencing â€œsevere crampsâ€ when he entered the race. These cramps were exacerbated because he did not get enough sleep the night prior.

And on Monday (July 12) McLeod used his Instagram account to share how much missing out on the Olympics was affecting him.

â€œWas not selected to represent my country in this yearâ€™s Olympics for having the most human moment,â€ he wrote. â€œTruly heart broken as Itâ€™s been very hard emotionally, physically and mentally for these past 2 weeks. Ÿ’”â€

He doubled down on his position that the decision to put the finals for the race at 8 am in the morning was wrong, and said this took away his chance to defend his title.

â€œMy truth is that i do not think i was given a fair opportunity to earn my spot the right way and for my own country to treat an event that has your reigning olympic champion like that by putting our finals at 8 am in the morning was very irresponsible and disheartening to say the least. I could go and on but that obviously wonâ€™t change anything,â€ he said.

Nonetheless, McLeod said he will try his best to finish the season and is looking forward to Gateshead Diamond League.