Omicron, inflation cloud central banks' meeting

T he world's most powerful central banks are scheduled to meet this week amid expectations that their policy paths will diverge sharply as concerns that the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus disease will exacerbate an already uneven global recovery which itself has been stung by red-hot inflation.

The US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan – central banks which control monetary policy for almost half the world's economy – are expected to make different decisions about the same issue, reflecting divergent views.

Major central banks spent most of the year telling investors the current inflation is temporary and many have been slow in hiking rates to counter it. The conundrum now is that they believe the chief cause of the higher rates – global supply bottlenecks – is expected to continue through to at least the middle of next year. If they move too fast to curb the inflation, they risk hobbling the economic recovery before it is complete. But if they wait too long, they might need to increase interest rates aggressively in the future, potentially triggering a recession. They have dialled back those claims in recent weeks as inflation soared ever higher.

In the United States, the expectation is that the Fed, through its chief Jerome Powell, will signal a doubling of the pace at which it is tapering its bond purchases at the end of the December Federal Open Market Committee meeting. A quicker pace would put the stimulus programme on track to end in March instead of June. US inflation surged to 6.8 per cent in November, a 39-year high, the Labor Department said Friday. The Fed is also expected to pencil in more rate hikes over the next three years.

According to a Wall Street Journal article, the ECB is expected to signal that it will continue buying bonds for some time, and that it won't increase interest rates next year. “That is despite inflation that has reached 4.9 per cent, the highest since records began in 1997,” according to the article. Christine Lagarde, the ECB president, is expected to insist on Thursday that soaring prices are caused by temporary hikes in the price of things like energy and supply constraints. Interest rates in Europe are not expected to start increasing until 2023.

In England, Governor Andrew Bailey, who in recent times flirted with increasing rates, is shifting that stance. In Japan , subdued price pressures are allowing its central bank Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to hold onto a doggedly dovish stance, even as the Government rolls out another round of record spending. Japanese policy makers convene Friday.

Sixteen other central banks are expected to meet this week including those in Switzerland, Norway, Mexico, and Russia.

The next few days will tell us how divergent the paths of monetary policy will be as we enter 2022, and that period of digestion is likely to have an impact on equities as once again expectations are potentially reset.