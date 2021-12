Omicron postpones WEF

THE World Economic Forum (WEF) will defer its annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak.

The annual meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, between January 17-21, 2022. It is now planned for early summer.

Founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, Professor Klaus Schwab said, “The deferral of the annual meeting will not prevent progress through continued digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society.”

Participants will instead join a headline series of State of the World sessions, bringing together global leaders online to focus on shaping solutions to the world's most pressing challenges.

In a press release posted on its website, the WEF highlighted that current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting. The release noted that preparations have been guided by expert advice and have benefited from the close collaboration of the Swiss Government at all levels.

Despite the meeting's stringent health protocols, the transmissibility of Omicron and its impact on travel and mobility have made deferral necessary.

The release stressed that “The health and safety of everyone involved in physical meetings — participants, collaborators and the host community — have always been the forum's priority.”

In the meantime, Professor Schwab urged the international community not to be discouraged, noting that, “Public-private cooperation has moved forward throughout the pandemic and that will continue apace. We look forward to bringing global leaders together in person soon.”