PHOTO: On guard!Monday, March 15, 2021
|
LONDON, England — Police officers form a cordon around a statue of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Parliament Square in central London yesterday as protesters calling for greater public safety for women after the death of Sarah Everard, against the police handling of a gathering on Clapham Common in Sarah Everard's honour and against a proposed law that would give police more powers to intervene on protests continue their gathering.
London's Metropolitan Police yesterday defended its handling of a high-profile protest calling for greater public safety for women after male officers were seen scuffling with the crowd and physically restraining female demonstrators.
Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions on Saturday night to gather on Clapham Common park to mark the death of Sarah Everard, who went missing nearby as she walked home earlier this month. A serving police officer with the London force has since been charged with her kidnap and murder. (Photo: AFP)
