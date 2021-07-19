On Mandela Day, UN sec gen bemoans rise of hate speech

On Mandela Day, UN sec gen bemoans rise of hate speechMonday, July 19, 2021
UNITED Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Nelson Mandela International Day, which was observed yesterday, is an opportunity to reflect on the life and legacy of a legendary global advocate for dignity, equality, justice and human rights.
“Each year, on this day, Nelson's Mandela's birthday, we pay tribute to this extraordinary man who embodied the highest aspirations of the United Nations and the human family,” Guterres said of the late South African president and icon.
He suggested that “Madiba's calls for solidarity and an end to racism are particularly relevant today, as social cohesion around the world is threatened by division”.
“Societies are becoming more polarised, with hate speech on the rise and misinformation blurring the truth, questioning science and undermining democratic institutions. The ongoing [novel coronavirus] pandemic has made these ills more acute and rolled back years of progress in the global fight against poverty.
“As always in times of crises, it is the marginalised and discriminated against who suffer the most, often while being blamed for problems they did not cause.
“The pandemic has shown the vital importance of human solidarity and unity, values championed and exemplified by Nelson Mandela in his lifelong fight for justice. No one is safe until all are safe, and each of us has a part to play.
“Let us be inspired by Madiba's message that each of us can make a difference in promoting peace, human rights, harmony with nature and dignity for all,” Guterres urged.
Let us all honour Madiba's call to action and be empowered by his legacy.
