ON THE RISE: Ja’s confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 53

ON THE RISE: Ja’s confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 53Friday, April 03, 2020
|
Six more Jamaicans have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, pushing the number of confirmed cases in Jamaica to 53.
Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton announced the figures at a media briefing at Jamaica House Friday (April 3).
The six new cases are:
- A 57-year-old male from Manchester, who is a contact of a confirmed case
- A 57-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew, who is a contact of a confirmed case
- A 23-year-old male from Clarendon, who is a contact of a confirmed case;
- A 48-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. This case is under investigation.
- A 42-year-old male from Clarendon, who has a travel history to the United States
- A 22-year-old female from Clarendon, who is a contact of a confirmed case.
The total breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica at present is listed below:
- Total confirmed cases: 53
- Imported cases: 28
- Import-related cases: 21
- Cases in isolation: 59
- Number of people currently in quarantine in Government facilities: 25
- Number of recoveries: 7
- Number of deaths: 3
