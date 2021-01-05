On your mark, jet set, go! Amazon buys 11 planes to quicken deliveries

E-commerce giant Amazon has

purchased 11 jets to increase improve its delivery network and get orders in

the hands of customers faster.

The 11 Boeing 767-300 airplanes were bought from Delta and WestJet airlines, the first time that Amazon has its own planes in its network.

Vice-president of Amazon Global Air, Sarah Rhoads, in a blog post said “Having a mix of both leased and owned aircraft in our growing fleet allows us to better manage our operations.”

The aircraft will be converted to hold cargo, with the four from WestJet expected to join Amazon’s fleet this year. The seven from Delta should come on stream by 2022.

The company did not say how much the purchase cost.