On your mark, jet set, go! Amazon buys 11 planes to quicken deliveries

On your mark, jet set, go! Amazon buys 11 planes to quicken deliveriesTuesday, January 05, 2021
|
E-commerce giant Amazon has
purchased 11 jets to increase improve its delivery network and get orders in
the hands of customers faster.
The 11 Boeing 767-300 airplanes were bought from Delta and WestJet airlines, the first time that Amazon has its own planes in its network.
Vice-president of Amazon Global Air, Sarah Rhoads, in a blog post said “Having a mix of both leased and owned aircraft in our growing fleet allows us to better manage our operations.”
The aircraft will be converted to hold cargo, with the four from WestJet expected to join Amazon’s fleet this year. The seven from Delta should come on stream by 2022.
The company did not say how much the purchase cost.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy