One-day-old, 104-year-old among Jamaica’s latest COVID cases; 7 more deaths

A one-day-old and a

104-year-old are among Jamaica’s latest recorded coronavirus confirmations,

according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Over the past 24 hours, the country reported 230 new positives, bringing its total to 4,988. The island already recorded seven more deaths, taking its total to 67.

All the deceased had a pre-existing condition, the ministry noted.

Kingston and St Andrew led the new positives with 116 cases.

There are 3,489 active cases.

The country has tested 72, 327 samples since March.