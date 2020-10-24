One-day-old baby among 32 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, four deaths recorded

A one-day-old

baby is among the 32 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica on Friday, bringing

the total to 8,670.

Of the 32 new cases, 24 were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew. St Catherine followed with three while there were two in St Ann.

Sadly, there were four deaths. Two of these fatalities were in Kingston and Andrew with a 38-year-old male and a 90-year-old male. The other deceased are a 75-year-old male from Trelawny and a 62-year-old female from St Mary.

There are now 186 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Jamaica.

One fatality is also under investigation.

Meanwhile, Jamaica now has 4,160 active cases. Of this number, 152 are hospitalised with 19 being moderately ill and nine in critical condition.

There were also 53 recoveries on Friday, bringing that total to 4,209.