One last Virgin flight out of Barbados tomorrow

British-based airline Virgin Atlantic is set to have an additional flight from Barbados to the United Kingdom on Friday (March 27).

The airline had earlier indicated that its last flight from the Grantley Adams International Airport would have been Monday, March 23. However, correspondence sent to the Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) on Wednesday, indicated that that approval was given to provide an additional flight to facilitate British citizens, who are still in Barbados and desirous of getting back home.

The correspondence, signed by Andre Bello, Virgin Atlantic’s commercial manager for the Caribbean, called on its industry partners “to help in encouraging guests” who flew with that airline to register their contact details on the “away from home form” on the company’s website.

According to the website, Virgin will as soon as seats become available, get in touch with those who are registered, to rebook a flight home for them.

Speaking to The Barbados Advocate yesterday evening, Chief Executive Officer of the BHTA, Senator Rudy Grant, confirmed receipt of the correspondence from Virgin, explaining that the airline had previously communicated that they may have some repatriation flights after March 23.

He indicated that the BHTA with its member hotels, are assisting in informing UK nationals who wish to go back home, about the additional flight so that they can make the necessary arrangements. He made the point while another such repatriation flight could occur; at present there is no indication as to if or when that airline would facilitate such travel between Barbados and the UK, which is this country’s largest source market for visitors.