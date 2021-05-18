One man shot dead, another on the run after attempted robbery

POLICE yesterday shot and killed one man while another is on the run following an attempted robbery at a gas station at Red Hills Square in St Andrew.

A detective at the scene confirmed that the men were in the process of robbing the gas station when they were surprised by the police, following which a gunfight allegedly ensued during which the two men were shot and injured. One died on the spot while the other escaped. The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Shaquill Simpson, otherwise called Peawe of Red Hills Road.

Looking on as the police collected evidence, residents of Red Hills told the Jamaica Observer that they heard gunshots around 3:00 am yesterday morning but they didn't think the gas station was the target.

Some said the gas station has been the target of multiple robberies, with one man saying, “Them rob the place Saturday gone enuh, an' last month dem get two million [dollars] from the station.”

Another resident said that he feels no remorse at the death of the man because “dem nuh stop tek set pan the place”, and he hoped that the police would hold the other one who escaped.

Another resident stated, “I feel justice was served because for the past couple of months they have been targeting the gas station. Only a matter of time before it got to the rest of our doorsteps”.

The incident is being investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau of the constabulary.