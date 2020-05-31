One million COVID-19 cases in 10 days; infections pass 6 million

One million COVID-19 cases in 10 days; infections pass 6 millionSunday, May 31, 2020
|
The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has topped
six million cases worldwide, adding a million new infections in the space of 10
days.
There have been 6,089,706 cases reported since the coronavirus was first reported five months ago, according to the John Hopkinds University virus tracker.
Deaths from COVID-19 are just short of 370,000 according to the data, with the United States leading all nations with 103,781 fatalities.
The United Kingdom is a distant second with 38,458 reported deaths followed by Italy (33,340), Brazil (28,834) and France (28,774) completing the five worst-hit by deaths.
The United States also has the undesirable distinction of having the most infections with 1,770,384 followed by Brazil (498,440), Russia (405,843), the United Kingdom (274,220) and Spain (239,228).
Figures presented are updated to 7:32 AM today, May 31.
