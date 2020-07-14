One million COVID cases in five days push tally past 13 million

Cases of the

novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have soared past 13 million worldwide, raising an

alarm as a million new infections were recorded in the past five days.

The pandemic numbers continue to be driven by growing numbers in the Americas with cases in the United States and Brazil spiralling.

The US has confirmed approximately 3.4 million cases of the virus, with Brazil has 1.9 million. The two also lead the numbers of deaths with the US recording 135,802 deaths and Brazil having 72,833 fatalities, according to the John Hopkins University virus tracker.

India, Russia and Peru complete the top five territories for cases with 906,752; 738,787 and 330,123 cases respectively.

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus yesterday, July 13, said “Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one” during a virual press briefing from WHO’s headquarters in Switzerland.

“If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go, it is going to get worse and worse and worse. But it does not have to be this way.”

There have been more than 574,000 deaths related to the virus which was first identified six and a half months ago.