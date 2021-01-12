One-month-old among Jamaica’s 123 COVID cases

A one-month-old baby is among the 123 confirmed

cases of the coronavirus in Jamaica over the past 24 hours.

The latest positives include 72 males and 51 females, bringing the islandâ€™s total to 13,760, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Additionally, there were two virus-related deaths, a 69-year-old male from St Ann and a 43-year-old female from St Thomas. Fatalities related to the pandemic now stand at 315.

Twenty people were cleared of the virus, putting recoveries at 11,526. Active cases now number 1,762.

There are 82 hospitalised cases with four considered moderately ill and six deemed critically ill.