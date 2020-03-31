One suspect in shooting of Tommy Lee’s daughter surrenders

The police are reporting that one of the two persons of interest in the shooting death of a minor and the injuring of three others—including the daughter of dancehall act Tommy Lee Sparta—in St James is now in custody.

The police say Martino Kellier, otherwise called ‘Tino’, of Lime Tree Lane, in St James, surrendered to the Freeport Police in the company of his attorneys Monday afternoon.

The police report that about 5:00 pm, on Sunday, March 22, Kellier and another man identified as ‘Bobo’ had a dispute with another man in the community of Flanker when a firearm was brought into play.

They reportedly subsequently opened gunfire at the man hitting him, a 9-year-old boy, Tommy Lee’s daughter and two other persons. The boy succumbed to his injuries.

The police are urging ‘Bobo’ whose last known address is Lime Tree Lane, Flanker to turn himself in by 6:00 pm, on Tuesday, March 31.