One tree, One Day

Kiwanis Club of North St Andrew had another staging of its annual 'One Day Project' last Saturday, at Clan Carthy Primary School.

The club joined Clan Carthy Builders Club members, The UWI's Circle K International Club, and representatives of the Forestry Department to plant fruit trees in keeping with the Government's tree planting initiative.

Members of the school board we also on hand for the enviro activity.

Kiwanis One Day is observed every year around the world with a day of service on the last Saturday of October.

The 2021 theme was 'Celebrate Community'.