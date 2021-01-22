One week-old among Jamaica’s 108 new COVID cases

One week-old among Jamaica’s 108 new COVID casesFriday, January 22, 2021
|
A one-week-old baby was among Jamaica’s
108 coronavirus cases recorded over the past 24 hours.
The new positives push the island’s total to 14,658.
Among the latest cases are 38 males and 70 females ranging from a week old to 90 years old.
There was also one more death, a 43-year-old female from Westmoreland, which brought total related fatalities to 332.
There were 24 recoveries, for a total of 11,833 with 2,319 active cases.
There are 111 people hospitalised with the virus, with 17 considered moderately ill and 12 are critically ill.
