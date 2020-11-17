One-year-old among St Lucia’s latest COVID cases

One-year-old among St Lucia’s latest COVID casesTuesday, November 17, 2020
|
St Lucia recorded five additional cases of the coronavirus, including a one-year-old child, today.
The island’s health ministry said the ages of the new positives ranges from 13 to 54 years old.
The latest confirmations bring the island’s tally to 178, of which 116 are active.
The ministry stated, “All of these individuals, after being assessed and tested for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine by health practitioners while awaiting receipt of their test results. Three of these cases were identified through the contact tracing process and an epidemiological link has been established for these three cases.”
It continued, “This now brings the total number of active cases currently in country to 116. At present, all of the remaining active cases are stable. The Ministry of Health reminds everyone that we are all susceptible to the virus.”
The country has recorded two deaths related to the virus.
