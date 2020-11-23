One-year-old child among 59 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, one death recorded

One-year-old child among 59 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, one death recordedMonday, November 23, 2020
|
A one-year-old
child was among the 59 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica on Sunday, as the
countryâ€™s tally increased to 10,343.
St Catherine had 15 cases while there were 11 in Kingston and St Andrew. Manchester, St Ann, St James and Westmoreland recorded five cases each.
There are now 4,443 active cases in the country with 85 people in hospital. Ten are in critical condition while 21 are moderately ill.
Jamaica has also recorded 13 recoveries, increasing that number to 5,518.
Sadly, one person died as a result of COVID-19, bring the count to 239. The deceased is a 78-year-old woman from Westmoreland.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy