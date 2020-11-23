One-year-old child among 59 new COVID-19 cases in Jamaica, one death recorded

A one-year-old

child was among the 59 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica on Sunday, as the

countryâ€™s tally increased to 10,343.

St Catherine had 15 cases while there were 11 in Kingston and St Andrew. Manchester, St Ann, St James and Westmoreland recorded five cases each.

There are now 4,443 active cases in the country with 85 people in hospital. Ten are in critical condition while 21 are moderately ill.

Jamaica has also recorded 13 recoveries, increasing that number to 5,518.

Sadly, one person died as a result of COVID-19, bring the count to 239. The deceased is a 78-year-old woman from Westmoreland.