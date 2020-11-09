One-year-old child among Jamaica’s 36 COVID-19 cases

One-year-old child among Jamaica’s 36 COVID-19 casesMonday, November 09, 2020
|
A
one-year-old child was among the 36 additional COVID-19 cases recorded in
Jamaica on Sunday.
The new cases bring the countryâ€™s tally to 9,542.
Six of the cases were recorded in Trelawny while there were five in Kingston & St. Andrew. Hanover, Portland, St Ann and Westmoreland had four cases each.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, three of the cases were imported while another three are contacts of confirmed cases.
There are now 4,242 active coronavirus cases with 74 people in hospital. Five are in critical condition while 20 are moderately ill.
Jamaica also recorded 18 recoveries, increasing that number to 4,952.
