Online classes at Grenada-based university to continue until May

The Grenada-based St George’s University (SGU) says it will continue providing classes for its thousands of students online because of the ongoing challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many students, mainly from the United States, are unable to travel to Grenada for the new academic term that is due to begin on January 18, 2021 and end on May 17.

In a video address to students, Chancellor and Chair of the Board of Directors of St George’s University, Charles R. Modica, said classes will continue via distance learning.

“Today we announce that St George’s University will continue to provide online distance learning for our student for the entire January 2021 term. Our leadership team considered all aspects of a potential return in January but remains to consider the worsening status of COVID-19 pandemic around the world and the related increase in hospitalisation,” he said.

“Out of an abundance of caution for our students, faculty, staff and the people of Grenada and the capacity of the local healthcare system, SGU has decided to maintain distance education for the January term,” he said while admitting that the news of a possible vaccine availability by April 2021 is being closely monitored.

Thousands of students left Grenada shortly before the island declared a state of emergency and went into lockdown in March as part of measures aimed and controlling and containing the spread of the virus.

The university said that while it is working towards getting students back to its True Blue campus as soon and safely as possible, students in the medicine and the school veterinarian medicine will continue their education exclusively via distance learning while other students will continue to have limited access to the campus for special classes. All SGU employees will continue to have full salaries and benefits.