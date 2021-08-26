Onlyfans reverses sex work ban, social media goes off

Onlyfans reverses sex work ban, social media goes offThursday, August 26, 2021
|
Onlyfans, a content subscription service based in London, has reversed the decision to ban sexually explicit content on its platform after backlash from sex workers.
The company had announced that it would be prohibiting creators from posting sexually explicit material starting in October. Following a wave of criticism from the sex work community, however, Onlyfans has since decided to reverse the decision. This comes only a week after the announcement to commence the sex ban in October.
Read this: Why was OnlyFans want to block sexually explicit content
The company took to Twitter to address the situation on Wednesday.
“Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators,” the tweet read.
Sex workers, and their supporters, however, are not prepared to start trusting the company again just yet.
One user said, “Do you honestly think that this is going to bring everyone back? Because you’re wrong. If you are thinking about returning to OF, think hard about that. They took our hard work, built their notoriety, and then threw us to the curb. No ty”
Other users thought the reaction from the sex community was a bit overblown, suggesting that there is work outside of the sex industry.
“Yes, it’s a job and it pays the bills, but I don’t think it’s something people should cry about or have manic (or depressive) episodes,” one reasoned.
“When you lose a company after 20 years or lose a loved one, of course. But because you may not be able to post explicit content on a website?”
