OOCL expands footprint in Latin America with services in Kingston

Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), the

world’s 13th-largest container shipping company, is expanding service to

Jamaica in 2020.

OOCL’s operations will provide a weekly service from China to Kingston, through local agent Jamaica Freight and Shipping Company.

In a statement about its service expansion to Kingston, which further integrates OOCL’s Trans-Pacific route to its Latin America and Trans-Atlantic service lines, shared that it looks forward to doing business in the island.

“[W]e take pride in our ‘We Take It Personally’ spirit, which is ingrained in our company culture and business processes. OOCL core values are our people, being customer-focused, providing excellent customer service through quality and being responsible to our community. Our staff around the world strive to meet our customer’s service requirements on every shipment. Our consistent, reliable and high service quality is known and enjoyed by all our customers. The best way for you to get to know us and see that we do follow our core values is to give us an opportunity by doing business with us,”

The Hong Kong-based global container transportation and logistics company, just celebrating 50 years of containerisation, has its North and South America headquarters located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to its website, OOCL operates over 100 container vessels and has more than 120 offices across 100 major cities around the world.

OOCL, as a member of the OCEAN Alliance, provides nearly 200 services calling 600 international ports and terminals around the world.

Together with sister company COSCO Shipping Line, OOCL is the third ranked globally in terms of vessel capacity.