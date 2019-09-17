Oops! BUZZ readers don’t think Dr Peter Phillips can beat Andrew Holness in a general election

Oops! BUZZ readers don’t think Dr Peter Phillips can beat Andrew Holness in a general electionTuesday, September 17, 2019
|
Dr Peter Phillips and the People’s National Party (PNP) still have an uphill task in trying to oust sitting Prime Minister Andrew Holness come the next general election.
The overwhelming sentiment from BUZZ readers may just reflect wider public perception of the PNP under Dr Peter Phillips, as our week-long poll shows the Jamaica Labour Party-led (JLP) Andrew Holness administration still holding weight with voters.
BUZZ asked our readers between September 8 and 16: “Do you think Dr Peter Phillips can defeat Andrew Holness in the next general election?”
A whopping 89 per cent of BUZZ readers voted that Dr Peter Phillips stood no chance of beating Andrew Holness in the next general election.
Interestingly, another seven per cent of responders felt Dr Phillips could defeat Holness, while the remaining four per cent of BUZZ readers were undecided.
