Oops! Carnival cruise ships crash in Cozumel

The Carnival Glory sustained severe damage on Friday, December 20, as the Carnival Legend slammed into its starboard side in the Cozumel cruise port off the coast of Mexico.

The crash seemingly took place sometime around 9 am, local time, as the Carnival Legend manoeuvred to dock in the picturesque Caribbean island.

The Glory then appeared to come close to striking the moored Oasis of the Seas, according to passengers who were in port, sharing images and video footage of the crash as it unfolded.

Carnival Glory just crashed into Carnival Legend and almost crashed into Oasis of the Seas at the Cozumel cruise port. — Matthew Bruin (@BruinMatthew) #FoxNews #RoyalCaribbean #CarnivalLegend #CarnivalGlory #OasisoftheSeas pic.twitter.com/5ITBCfz99LDecember 20, 2019

The Carnival Cruise Line, in a statement, says it is assessing the damage to the two ships that collided.

The company, in a series of tweets, added that there has been one minor injury reported from a Carnival Glory guest hurt while they evacuated from the dining room.

[Photos courtesy of Christian Maxey, Twitter @cmaxeyy]

Carnival further indicated that it doesn’t expect any disruptions to either ships’ planned itineraries.

“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel,” Carnival’s statement said.