Oops! Carnival cruise ships crash in Cozumel

Oops! Carnival cruise ships crash in CozumelFriday, December 20, 2019
|
The Carnival Glory sustained severe damage on Friday, December 20, as the Carnival Legend slammed into its starboard side in the Cozumel cruise port off the coast of Mexico.
The crash seemingly took place sometime around 9 am, local time, as the Carnival Legend manoeuvred to dock in the picturesque Caribbean island.
The Glory then appeared to come close to striking the moored Oasis of the Seas, according to passengers who were in port, sharing images and video footage of the crash as it unfolded.
The Carnival Cruise Line, in a statement, says it is assessing the damage to the two ships that collided.
The company, in a series of tweets, added that there has been one minor injury reported from a Carnival Glory guest hurt while they evacuated from the dining room.
[Photos courtesy of Christian Maxey, Twitter @cmaxeyy]
Carnival further indicated that it doesn’t expect any disruptions to either ships’ planned itineraries.
“We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel,” Carnival’s statement said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy