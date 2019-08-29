Open drains in Lucea, Hanover, now fixed

Persons with physical disabilities within the town of Lucea, Hanover, can now breathe a sigh of relief as once-opened drains along the sidewalk in the town have been fixed.

This had been a point of complaint for some years, with the problem mainly on Miller Drive, Hanover and Church streets.

President of the Hanover Disability Association Anthony Bingham had lamented the fact that the manholes on Hanover Street and Miller Drive, were in such a bad condition that able-bodied persons have injured themselves falling into them.

The issue was recently fixed by the National Works Agency, which has resolved much of the townâ€™s pedestrian woes.