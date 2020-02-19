Opposition calls on Gov’t to give resources to MPs in drought-hit parishes

Opposition calls on Gov’t to give resources to MPs in drought-hit parishesWednesday, February 19, 2020
People’s National Party (PNP) spokesman on water, environment and climate change Dr Fenton Ferguson is calling on Prime Minister Andrew Holness to urgently release resources to Members of Parliament in all parishes that are currently impacted by drought conditions.
The Member of Parliament for Eastern St Thomas said western parishes such as St James, Hanover and Westmoreland, central parishes such as the breadbasket parish St Elizabeth and Clarendon and in the east St Thomas, Portland and sections of St Mary are hardest hit. He said the drought has affected not just homes, but the agricultural sector in these parishes.
Dr Ferguson said the situation is quickly developing into a crisis. “We are mindful that with this drought, the cost of agricultural produce will go up which will impact the most vulnerable among us. Therefore, the response needed for this growing crisis is an immediate one. Without intervention, every passing day the situation worsens. It is becoming a clear and present danger,” he said. The Government has said that it is implementing several measures to supply communities with water islandwide during the current period of drought. Climate experts have projected that the country will be experiencing near normal rainfall in some areas and moderately dry conditions up to April.
