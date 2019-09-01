Opposition leader describes Sameer Younis as a nation-builder

Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips has described late businessman Sameer Younis, OJ, as a nation-builder.

“He was more than an accomplished and successful businessman, he was also a man who dedicated his life to public service to advance the development of Jamaica, especially in relation to the Capital City, Kingston,” Dr Phillips said.

He added: “As president of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce and the Jamaica Manufacturers Association, he served for several terms with diligence. He never wavered in contributing to a number of other organizations and ventures. As a leader in business, he was an advocate for positive values and respect for law and order.

Phillips said that Younis‘ life was dedicated to nation-building, who unflinchingly assisted in projects and programmes to move the wider Jamaica forward.

“On behalf of the PNP, I extend condolences to his family, friends and colleagues,” Phillips added.