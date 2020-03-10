Opposition ready to help Gov’t in fight against COVID-19

Opposition ready to help Gov’t in fight against COVID-19Tuesday, March 10, 2020
|
Opposition leader Dr Peter Phillip’s says the People’s National Party will work with the government and other stakeholders in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a release Tuesday (March 11), Phillips said the PNP will be available to assist in all areas, including health, education and other sectors where assistance is needed to ensure the ultimate protection of the Jamaican people. He emphasized that the opposition stands ready to be part of the national effort as set out by the Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton and Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
“With Jamaica’s major trading partner, the United States, facing a ten-fold increase in the number of cases over the past ten days, there is the increased likelihood that Jamaica will be significantly impacted,” Phillips said.
He added that the Shadow Cabinet and all PNP members of parliament and caretakers have expressed a willingness to lend their specific areas of expertise to the national effort.
