Opposition slam children focused vaccination blitz as some adults turned away

Opposition slam children focused vaccination blitz as some adults turned awaySunday, August 22, 2021
|
Opposition Spokesman on Health and Wellness, Dr Morais Guy, slammed the recent vaccination blitz programme which had as its priority school-aged children, noting that the event was poorly organized.
According to Guy, he received reports that parents, among other adults, were unable to be inoculated when they accompanied their children to the vaccination sites, as health care professionals cited a lack of supply of the AstraZeneca vaccines at the locations.
The Pfizer vaccines which were available at blitz locations are only being offered to children between 12-years- and 18-years.
“Adults who took their children to be vaccinated were expected to make a second trip to the centres for their own vaccination. That is simply poor planning,” said Guy.
Dr Guy dded that the denial of vaccines to the adult population could affect the uptake in the future and thwart Jamaica’s herd immunity objective down the road.
In a statement on Sunday (August 22) Dr Guy called on the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, to immediately correct the situation and ensure that all adults going to the blitz sites can be inoculated.
Guy said the poor arrangements can only serve to increase vaccine hesitancy.
The Opposition spokesman said it was not difficult to ensure that centers are supplied with both vaccines and the Minister of Health of Wellness and the Ministry should move expeditiously to ensure that this is in place for the remainder of the children’s vaccination programme.
