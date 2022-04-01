Opposition to proposed location of Portmore market

Residents of Cedar Grove Estate in St Catherine are opposing to the construction of a market near to the community, saying it will pose safety and health risks.

Cedar Grove Estate Citizens' Association said it received confirmation from the Member of Parliament and Portmore Municipal Corporation that land adjacent to the estate was earmarked for construction of a market.

“The Cedar Grove Estate Citizens' Association wishes to express support for the development of the Portmore community and the addition of necessary amenities such as hospital, a cemetery and a market,” it said.

“We however wish to register our dis-approval and disgust with having a market within built-up residential communities. The failure of the authorities to properly plan the development of Portmore should not cause the residents who have invested in residential properties to suffer the consequences of having a market at their back doors,” the association added.

The association said consideration should be given to using the land beside the Fishing Village along the Dyke Road or to identifying other suitable land that are sufficiently away from residential developments.

Further, the citizen's association said while it is aware that the market to be constructed will be 'state-of-art', there are some issues endemic to market districts that negatively impact residential communities in close proximity.

Among these, it said, were “poor solid waste disposal resulting in poor air quality, foul scents, noise nuisance, unruly hand cart operators, illegal vending and elevated levels of criminal activities. Stray animals and the inevitable rodent and flies infestation will ultimately result in the devaluation of our properties and the possible decay of our community”.

Addressing a community meeting in Gregory Park square two weeks ago, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie said a location has been selected in Gregory Park for the construction of a market.

McKenzie said the state-of-the-art facility will be built on a 12-acre property, to meet the need in the Portmore area.

According to the association, a meeting was held five years ago about the proposed construction of the market on the same land and residents rejected the suggestion and were of the view that those plans were shelved.