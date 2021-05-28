Opposition unhappy with delays at CRH

Opposition unhappy with delays at CRHFriday, May 28, 2021
|
BY BALFORD HENRY
|
OPPOSITION spokesman on health and wellness Dr Morais Guy says the People's National Party is not pleased with the pace of construction at Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in St James, despite the assurances from the minister.
“Despite the money spent on project management consultancy and changes to internal management controls, and the many assurances, allocations, adjustments and re-adjustments to the contract, the CRH continues in its delay and is unlikely to meet its completion deadline of 2022/2023 financial year,” Dr Guy said in his contribution to the sectoral debate at Gordon House Wednesday.
He said Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton had offered yet another assessment of the work at CRH and has now assured residents of western Jamaica that the hospital would become a source of pride, but questioned when work will be completed.
Tufton had stated that the country is now entering phase 2B of the project, which will include demolition and structural repairs to floors one to six and installation of roofs on floors three and six.
But Guy said: “We are also now preparing to go to the international market for a contractor for the third and final phase to totally rehabilitate and equip all 10 floors. All fancy words, because when you look in the 2021-2022 fiscal year allocation, only $1.3 billion has been made available for Cornwall Regional Hospital and $1.14 billion for the fiscal year 2022-2023.”
He said that it was the Opposition's estimation that these allocations will be insufficient to do the work.
“There is plenty of blame to go around, starting with the minister who has given several missed deadlines and [is] now fearful of offering another,” he said. However, he admitted that “the contractors are not without fault for certain aspects of the delay”.
In the meantime, he said that the people of western Jamaica continue to “suffer the indignity of poor and non-existent critical medical services”.
“Every missed deadline adds to the waste of public funds, and no one seems willing to take responsibility to abort the sewer of waste at CRH,” Dr Guy said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy