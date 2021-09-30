Opposition wants better management of Pfizer vaccines

OPPOSITION spokesperson on health, Dr Morais Guy, has criticised the Government's approach to administering the doses of the Pfizer vaccine in recent weeks in an effort to get more Jamaicans inoculated against COVID-19.

On August 19, Jamaica received 208,260 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which were donated by the United States Government. The vaccines were originally for children over 12 years, but were also administered to adults. The Pfizer vaccine, which subsequently received full approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration, became the brand of choice for some Jamaicans, several of whom are now awaiting second doses. However, they will have to wait until a second shipment arrives.

Dr Guy said that allowing the vaccines to be finished while some people have not received their second dose is “mind-boggling”, noting that all the doses of the Pfizer vaccine were used without any indication of a specific time frame for administering second doses.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton had indicated that by September 15 there would be a postponement of the administration of the Pfizer vaccine until the country receives a second shipment from the United States in coming weeks.

The delay affects 82,542 people, who have only received their first dose.

“I would have thought that good logistics would suggest that, if you are getting 208,260 doses of Pfizer [vaccine], which requires that you give two doses within a three-week interval, where you give only 104,130 doses, as you had initially anticipated for your students primarily. If the student uptake wasn't that much, then [what] you would do is utilise the 104,130 doses and then you have the other 104,130 doses in reserve, so that you can use the second dose within the recommended period of time,” Dr Guy told the Jamaica Observer in an interview on Tuesday. The health ministry had said the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendations on the administration of Pfizer second doses give consideration to it being given three to six weeks after the first dose and up to 12 weeks in some instances.

Commenting on the time period recommended, Dr Guy said, “I think we are only saved as a country by the fact that new suggestion is coming out that you can give the vaccine up to a six-week interval as was the case with the AstraZeneca [vaccine] when we got it first, as the authorities changed the eight-week interval to 12 and 13 weeks, which was subsequently advised from WHO and the vaccine manufacturers.”

Said Dr Guy: “We have the capacity to do better than that and we have the electric platform that allows us to know exactly how many vaccines are used on a daily basis. It is just unfortunate the ministry went down this particular route,” he said.

Yesterday, the health minister said the only concern is not having a definitive date for the next arrival of Pfizer vaccines.

“We are waiting and we are [having discussions] with the US Government. However, we are prepared [to administer the Pfizer vaccines] once this additional shipment arrives,” said Tufton.